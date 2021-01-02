STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.15

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.15 and traded as high as $31.46. STAG Industrial shares last traded at $31.32, with a volume of 942,952 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded STAG Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 359.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.