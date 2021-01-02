Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.69

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.69 and traded as high as $49.24. Apollo Global Management shares last traded at $48.98, with a volume of 482,123 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on APO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average is $46.69. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 106.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

