Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.32

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.32 and traded as high as $75.19. Alliance Data Systems shares last traded at $74.10, with a volume of 718,825 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.41.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 24.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 358.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 965,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,549,000 after acquiring an additional 114,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.