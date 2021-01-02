Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.22

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.22 and traded as high as $20.26. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 139,279 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

