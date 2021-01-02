ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (NYSEARCA:LTL) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.27

ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (NYSEARCA:LTL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.27 and traded as high as $39.64. ProShares Ultra Telecommunications shares last traded at $39.64, with a volume of 198 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.30.

ProShares Ultra Telecommunications Company Profile (NYSEARCA:LTL)

ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index). The Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index measures providers of fixed-line and mobile telephone services. Fixed-line includes regional and long-distance carriers.

