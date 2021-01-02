AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.52

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.52 and traded as high as $50.27. AECOM shares last traded at $49.78, with a volume of 1,115,052 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get AECOM alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -42.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AECOM in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of AECOM by 44.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in AECOM in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.