SingularDTV (SNGLS) Trading 34.3% Higher Over Last Week

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. SingularDTV has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded up 34.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00037494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.94 or 0.00271259 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015640 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00025787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $612.23 or 0.01932463 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

