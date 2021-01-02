Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Hits $0.0451 on Major Exchanges

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00037494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.94 or 0.00271259 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015640 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00025787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $612.23 or 0.01932463 BTC.

About Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

