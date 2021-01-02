Crypto Sports Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $532,919.77 and $487.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 168.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 55.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.66 or 0.00276698 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00011667 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00026227 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00009588 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 376.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

