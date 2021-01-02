Bitcoin Confidential Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,232.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $934,798.98 and $3,232.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Bleutrade. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00037494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.94 or 0.00271259 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015640 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00025787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $612.23 or 0.01932463 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

BC is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

