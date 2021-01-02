BOSAGORA (BOA) One Day Volume Tops $80,137.00

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, BOSAGORA has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. BOSAGORA has a total market capitalization of $22.52 million and approximately $80,137.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOSAGORA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and GDAC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00028471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00120060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.04 or 0.00520939 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00144356 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00277917 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018652 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003281 BTC.

About BOSAGORA

BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,595,031 tokens. BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOSAGORA is www.bosagora.io . The official message board for BOSAGORA is medium.com/bosagora

BOSAGORA Token Trading

BOSAGORA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOSAGORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOSAGORA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOSAGORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

