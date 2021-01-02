Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Receives $130.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.25.

GPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

NYSE:GPI traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.14. The stock had a trading volume of 119,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,031. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $136.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.41. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.98%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $988,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,397.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $283,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,051 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,342 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 130,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth about $2,731,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,020,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,468,000 after purchasing an additional 129,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.