First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives $85.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.92. 1,585,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,708. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $109.09.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,341,358 shares in the company, valued at $907,308,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $44,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,659.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,518,783 shares of company stock valued at $201,647,357 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in First Solar by 164.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of First Solar by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 792 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in First Solar by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,378 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 50.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.