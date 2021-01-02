CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives $910.09 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $910.09.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,593,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,553,510,000 after buying an additional 181,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,401,719,000 after acquiring an additional 406,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 804,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 47.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 803,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,037,000 after purchasing an additional 259,788 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,187,000 after purchasing an additional 147,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $924.28. The company had a trading volume of 139,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,911. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.47 and a beta of 0.98. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $500.24 and a 52 week high of $951.18. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $891.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $825.12.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $425.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.13 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

