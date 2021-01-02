Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.13.

Several research firms recently commented on PZZA. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Papa John’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,136,977.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,203,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,378,000 after purchasing an additional 862,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 16.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,574,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,131,000 after buying an additional 516,534 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 226.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after acquiring an additional 267,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after acquiring an additional 125,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,352,000 after acquiring an additional 110,223 shares during the period.

PZZA stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $84.85. 305,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,813. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $102.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average of $86.28.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

