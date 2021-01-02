Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Receives $5.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTRH. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 266,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $731,810.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 266,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,810.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Scheinthal purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 220,744 shares in the company, valued at $728,455.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waitr by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,241,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,876,000 after purchasing an additional 494,884 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waitr in the second quarter valued at $5,393,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,005,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Waitr by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waitr by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 266,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Waitr stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. 5,170,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,842,202. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $308.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Waitr has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 million. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waitr will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

