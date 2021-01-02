HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $5,331.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, C-Patex and Bleutrade. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Firecoin (FIRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00019900 BTC.

TAGRcoin (TAGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001224 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, Bleutrade, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

