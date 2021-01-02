Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) Receives €9.59 Average PT from Brokerages

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €9.59 ($11.28).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of ETR:ENI traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €8.58 ($10.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion and a PE ratio of -3.15. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12 month high of €14.40 ($16.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €7.85.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

