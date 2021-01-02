AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives $53.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the second quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 510.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 351.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,077.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.39. 198,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,180. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $66.15.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.16. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

