Analysts Set NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) PT at $71.50

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital increased their price target on NV5 Global from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $2,126,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,210,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 16,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,186,748.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,416.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in NV5 Global by 495.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the second quarter worth $211,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the second quarter worth $222,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NV5 Global by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the second quarter worth $293,000. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $78.78. 35,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,383. NV5 Global has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $169.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

