NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.90

Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.90 and traded as high as $57.14. NVE shares last traded at $56.18, with a volume of 15,468 shares.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $271.52 million, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.88.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 54.35% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NVE by 685.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVE by 472.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of NVE by 538.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVE during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVE during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

NVE Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

