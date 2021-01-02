Altitude Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) Trading Down 1.4%

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) fell 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.35. 37,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 141,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Altitude Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALTUU)

Altitude Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

