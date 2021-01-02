Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.95

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.95 and traded as high as $72.84. Middlesex Water shares last traded at $72.47, with a volume of 24,139 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the third quarter worth about $837,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Middlesex Water by 17.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 126,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 18,965 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 20.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Middlesex Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSEX)
Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.
Featured Article: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.