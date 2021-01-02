Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.95

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.95 and traded as high as $72.84. Middlesex Water shares last traded at $72.47, with a volume of 24,139 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the third quarter worth about $837,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Middlesex Water by 17.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 126,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 18,965 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 20.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

