GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Receives $3.92 Average PT from Analysts

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.92.

GSKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GreenSky in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on GreenSky in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

NASDAQ GSKY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 329,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,016. The company has a market capitalization of $845.35 million, a PE ratio of 92.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $142.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. GreenSky’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GreenSky will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dennis I. Kelly bought 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $109,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 184,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,848.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Angela M. Nagy bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,279.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,139,720 shares of company stock worth $3,970,878 in the last 90 days. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 25,022 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 5,291,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 56,884 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 942,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 379,700 shares during the period. 35.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

