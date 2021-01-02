Trilogy Metals (NYSE:TMQ) Trading Down 1%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE:TMQ)’s stock price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 200,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 245,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Trilogy Metals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $286 million, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85.

Trilogy Metals (NYSE:TMQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trilogy Metals (NYSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

