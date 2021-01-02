DDKoin (DDK) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.32 Million

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. DDKoin has a market cap of $2.32 million and $71,410.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00004302 BTC on major exchanges including DOBI Exchange and Simex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DDKoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00028655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00121275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.16 or 0.00524770 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00145817 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00279705 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018696 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003277 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

Buying and Selling DDKoin

DDKoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI Exchange and Simex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DDKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.