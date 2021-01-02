SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Price Down 2% This Week

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 24.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $30,292.11 and $67.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Graviex and STEX. Over the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 2% against the dollar.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

