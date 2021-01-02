Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Up 1.7%

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.67 and last traded at $49.61. 903,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,663,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.78.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.25.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.