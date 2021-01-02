Auroracoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auroracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0955 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,384.78 or 0.99719835 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00017751 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00011798 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00038238 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin (CRYPTO:AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

