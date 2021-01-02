Analysts Set ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) PT at $72.33

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.13. The stock had a trading volume of 81,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,755. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. ExlService has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $87.54.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ExlService will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 45,511 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $3,549,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,401 shares in the company, valued at $19,999,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel Meckey sold 1,476 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $123,733.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,462 shares of company stock worth $8,550,632. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 99.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

