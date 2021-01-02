Brokerages Set Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Target Price at $102.21

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.21.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $135,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Incyte by 9.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 116,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 80.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 395,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after acquiring an additional 176,399 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 154.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Incyte by 149.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 51,716 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INCY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,156. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.40 and a beta of 0.97. Incyte has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.48 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

