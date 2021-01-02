PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One PEAKDEFI token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $20.48 million and $183,132.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00037826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00277438 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00015838 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00026476 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $614.60 or 0.01962975 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a token. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 480,565,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,645,077 tokens. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

PEAKDEFI Token Trading

PEAKDEFI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PEAKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.