Pillar Price Up 19.8% Over Last Week (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $21,732.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pillar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00037826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00277438 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00015838 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00026476 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $614.60 or 0.01962975 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.