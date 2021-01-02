Hi Mutual Society Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,116.00 (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and OKEx. Hi Mutual Society has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $1,116.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hi Mutual Society alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00037826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00277438 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00015838 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00026476 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $614.60 or 0.01962975 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society (HMC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io . Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hi Mutual Society Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hi Mutual Society and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.