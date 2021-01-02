Brokerages Set SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target at $324.40

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $324.40.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBAC traded up $7.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,147. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.59 and its 200 day moving average is $299.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1,763.20 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $205.20 and a 12-month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 155.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $71,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.