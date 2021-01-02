BioSyent (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) rose 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BioSyent from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69.

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. The company's products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells and is indicated for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; RepaGyn, a vaginal suppository for the healing of the vaginal mucosa, as well as for the treatment of vaginal dryness caused by menopause, stress, and chemotherapy; Proktis-M, a rectal suppository for the healing of the anus and rectum; Aguettant System for pre-filled syringes that are used for various injectable medications in hospital and acute care settings; and Cysview, an adjunct to white-light cystoscopy for the detection and management of non-muscle invasive papillary bladder cancer.

