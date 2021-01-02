General Environmental Management (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Shares Down 7%

General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI)’s stock price was down 7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 82,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 93,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09.

About General Environmental Management (OTCMKTS:GEVI)

General Environmental Management, Inc provides industrial liquid waste treatment and remediation services. It offers field services, remediation, transportation, and site treatment for hazardous and non-hazardous materials to the oil and gas industry, industrial clients, and domestic waste generators.

