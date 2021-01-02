Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) rose 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 133,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.17.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCFBF)

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 139 Handysize vessels and 96 Supramax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services, as well as issues convertible bonds.

