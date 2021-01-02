Plymouth Rock Technologies (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Shares Up 3.2%

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18. 274,441 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 168,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PLRTF)

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include millimeter-wave remote imaging system from airborne drone, a RF sensor package for use on unmanned aerial vehicles; compact microwave radar systems for scanning shoe's; and Wi-Fi radar techniques for threat detection screening in Wi-Fi enabled zones in buildings, airports, shopping malls, schools, and sports venues.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.