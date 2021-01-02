BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Trading Up 3%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s share price was up 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 920,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,682,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLU shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BELLUS Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.