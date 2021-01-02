TTC Price Down 7.8% This Week (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. TTC has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TTC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, BitForex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00037696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.19 or 0.00274621 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00015809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00026422 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.43 or 0.01960860 BTC.

TTC is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Bibox, BitForex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

