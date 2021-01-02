Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) One Day Volume Tops $3,183.00

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Mirrored Tesla has a total market cap of $4.42 million and $3,183.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored Tesla token can now be purchased for approximately $698.99 or 0.02227127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Tesla alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00028664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00121273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $164.83 or 0.00525194 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00145814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00280464 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00018591 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003282 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 6,324 tokens. Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “mTSLAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Tesla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.