Analysts Set Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Target Price at $20.44

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

In related news, EVP Marc Rosen sold 21,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,915,692 shares of company stock worth $34,196,892. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 555,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -83.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.03. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

