Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:EQX) Receives $20.46 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:EQX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.46.

A number of analysts recently commented on EQX shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of EQX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.34. 809,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,443. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38.

Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $244.45 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 11.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 16.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

