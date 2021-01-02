Brokerages Set Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Price Target at $37.00

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 13th.

ZURVY traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.22. 57,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,093. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.50. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

