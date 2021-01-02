iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTE) Shares Up 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTE) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.93. 1,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 3,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTE) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 62.41% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $8,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

