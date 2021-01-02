Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.81 and last traded at $17.81. Approximately 1,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 73,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking and mortgage lending services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, jackpot, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, personal, commercial real estate, business term, working capital, small business, agriculture, and start up loans, as well as home equity and operating lines of credit, and letters of credit.

