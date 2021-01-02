WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESP) Stock Price Up 0.3%

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESP)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.95 and last traded at $40.79. Approximately 7,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 8,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.68.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,401,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $758,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,000.

