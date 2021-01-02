Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Shares Down 1%

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) shares were down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.36 and last traded at $13.36. Approximately 1,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMMPF shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $20.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

