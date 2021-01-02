Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSID) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSID) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.46 and last traded at $52.60. Approximately 5,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 43,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.72.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSID) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 388,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,688,000.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.